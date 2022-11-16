Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2022

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today the appearance of company executives at two upcoming investor conferences.

Opera_Logo.jpg

Event Details:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 30th, 2022. Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:05 PM MT.

UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6th, 2022. Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial, will present at 7:30 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

favicon.png?sn=LA38826&sd=2022-11-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-limited-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301680116.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA38826&Transmission_Id=202211160842PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA38826&DateId=20221116
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles