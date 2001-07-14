Global denim icon %3Ci%3EWrangler%26reg%3B%3C%2Fi%3E today announced a limited collection of reissued archival designs that nod to defining moments in the brand’s rich history. Since 1947, Wrangler has played a leading role in bringing western fashion into the spotlight, sharing the cowboy spirit with rockstars, idols and everyday trendsetters who live by their own rules. Wrangler Reissue continues to tell the brand’s story, bringing back famous styles that have provided inspiration for decades. As one of its final collections in a yearlong anniversary celebration, Wrangler Reissue is honoring signature favorites including:

%3Cb%3EThe+Selvedge+Jacket%3C%2Fb%3E is a replica of the 24MJZ jacket originally introduced in the early 1960s and made from the last remnants of American-made selvedge denim from the White Oak plant of Cone Mills in Greensboro.

The+Cowboy+Cut+Comic+Book+Jean+%3Cb%3Eand%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+Jacket%3C%2Fb%3E takes inspiration from the 1950s collectible western comic books that were included in the back pocket of all Wrangler jeans. The leading denim brand’s current in-house artist mimicked and updated the style to capture the essence of cowboy courage for 2022.

%3Cb%3EThe+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Blue+Bell+Jacket%3C%2Fb%3E. This replica of a 1950s women’s denim jacket is considered the first ever ‘color denim’. The jacket is dyed a pale blue color that was unique to Wrangler with shaping and comfort created from a pleated front and embroidered rivets.

%3Cb%3EThe+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Blue+Bell+Jean%3C%2Fb%3E. The 14MWZ is the ultimate cowgirl jean from the same lineage as the men’s 13MWZ, celebrated here with our 1950’s replica jacket – the Women’s Blue Bell Jacket.

%3Cb%3EThe+Red+Denim+Embroidered+Jacket%3C%2Fb%3E,The red dyed 24MJZ jacket from Wrangler with yellow chain stitch embroidery with the brand’s iconic phrase “jeans shirts jackets” is a legendary piece of denim history from the 1950s.

“The Wrangler back patch and stitched W’s have made their mark in history and signify our legacy of craftsmanship,” said Vivian Rivetti, global VP of design at Wrangler. “Our anniversary is the perfect opportunity to reintroduce some of the classic styles and signature design elements that have made the brand what it is today, drawing inspiration not only from pieces that were actually produced, but design concepts from decades past that are now coming to fruition for the first time."

Wrangler Reissue ranges in price from $79-$265 and sizes S-XXL. To shop the collection and discover more about #Wrangler75, visit wrangler.com and follow %40%3Ci%3Ewrangler%3C%2Fi%3E.

