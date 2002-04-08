NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. ( AIMC)’s sale to Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62.00 per share. If you are an Altra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ABIOMED, Inc. ( ABMD)’s sale to Johnson & Johnson. Under the terms of the agreement, ABIOMED shareholders would receive $380.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. If you are an ABIOMED shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Benefitfocus, Inc. ( BNFT)’s sale to Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share. If you are a Benefitfocus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

