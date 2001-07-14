8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced growing industry recognition for 8x8+Conversation+IQ, with CRN®, a brand of The+Channel+Company, choosing it as a Winner of the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Software category.

8x8 Conversation IQ extends formal contact center capabilities, such as quality management and speech analytics, to any employee across the organization using 8x8 cloud communications. Delivered via 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), a single-vendor cloud communications and contact center solution, 8x8 Conversation IQ enables team leaders and supervisors throughout an organization to oversee, evaluate, score, and analyze voice interactions anywhere in the organization. Further, 8x8 Conversation IQ provides easy-to-use, consistent, and automated evaluation, reporting, and analytics capabilities that deliver AI-infused actionable insights into employees’ communications effectiveness, process adherence, and regulatory compliance.

“As large enterprises continue to embrace hybrid work models, the need for seamless and integrated communication, collaboration, and customer engagement becomes critically important. With 8x8’s Conversation IQ, customers are now able to extend traditional contact center capabilities to the entire organization,” said Zach Jones, Practice Lead and Director of Contact Center and CX Solutions at Simplify. “This solution allows our clients to gain a more holistic view of the customer journey, ensuring employees across the organization are provided with insights, coaching, and feedback opportunities resulting in better employee and customer experiences.”

The annual award from CRN, which celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories in a range of critical business areas, validates 8x8’s value proposition with Conversation IQ, especially for channel partners and their customers.

“Enterprises are looking for seamless, easy to use solutions that allow them to enhance their normal day-to-day processes to improve both internal and external experiences,” said Al Stephens, Founder at Darwin Technology Solutions Ltd. “Innovative solutions, such as 8x8 Conversation IQ, allow our clients to improve upon their normal processes throughout the organization, such as sales interactions with customers, by gaining valuable insights from all conversations to improve both employee and customer experiences.”

8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), which includes integrated cloud contact+center, voice, team+chat, video+meetings, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution, is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™. 8x8 XCaaS offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

“Enterprises and the channel alike are realizing how innovations on the 8x8 XCaaS single-vendor platform broaden the scope of communications and customer engagement projects and provide differentiated services,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “With Conversation IQ, enterprises are able to leverage traditional contact center capabilities, such as quality management and speech analytics, to enhance evaluations and reporting across the entire organization.”

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005279/en/