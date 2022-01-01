Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education clients live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, today announced Black Friday deals are available right now at officedepot.com and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide, with even more deals available on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Week. Plus, customers can get their orders same-day with free 20-minute in-store and curbside pickup and same-day delivery on qualifying orders. Special for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers who shop from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Nov. 28 can enjoy free same-day delivery on qualifying orders placed online before 5 PM. Visit officedepot.com%2Fsamedaydelivery for details.

Thousands of deals are available online and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores now including (quantities limited, while supplies last):

HP 15.6” Laptop with Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, 8GB Memory, 512GB Solid State Drive, Windows® 11 for $419.99 ($255 savings)

HP 15.6" Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, 16GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Wi-Fi 6, Windows® 11 for $499.99 ($245 savings)

50% off custom cards, calendars and invitations in stores and online at officedepot.com%2Fprint with coupon available here

15% off FedEx Express®, FedEx Ground® and FedEx® international shipping in stores with coupon available here

Buy 2, get 1 free on select holiday gifts for the office, teachers and students including popcorn tins, Crayola® activity kits, decorative calendars, desk accessories, fashion planners, Play-Doh and more; in-store only through Saturday, Dec. 3

Black Friday deals available online on Thanksgiving Day, and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores on Friday, Nov. 25 include (quantities limited, while supplies last):

Dell™ Inspiron 15’6” Notebook Laptop, Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, 16GB Memory, 512GB Solid State Drive, Wi-Fi 6, Windows® 11 for $579.99 ($320 savings)

Realspace® Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair available in White/Silver, Black/Silver, Gray/Chrome and Brown/Black for $114.99 ($175 savings)

RS Gaming™ Bonded Leather High-Back Gaming Chair available in White/Black, Blue/Black and Red/Black for $119.99 ($180 savings)

Realspace® X-Cross 48"W Computer Desk With File Cabinet for $129.99 ($90 savings)

Realspace® Radley Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair available in Black and Blue for $79.99 ($150 savings)

More top Black Friday deals available here

Cyber Week deals available online and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores from Sunday, Nov. 27 – Saturday, Dec. 3 (unless otherwise noted) include (quantities limited, while supplies last):

HP 17.3" Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 3, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Wi-Fi 6, Windows® 11 Home for $299.99 ($235 savings); online only

Element 22" 1080P Frameless LCD PC Monitor for $69.99 ($80 savings)

Realspace® Magellan 59"W Manager's Desk available in Blonde Ash, Classic Cherry, Espresso and Gray for $169.99 ($250 savings); Nov. 27-Nov. 28 only

Realspace® Jaxby Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair available in Black and Gray for $119.99 ($120 savings)

Office Depot® Brand Multi-Use Print & Copy Paper, Letter Size (8 1/2" x 11"), 92 (U.S.) Brightness, 20 Lb., White, 500 Sheets Per Ream, Case Of 10 Reams for $39.99; online only on Monday, Nov. 28

Office Depot also recently announced support for small business owners, home office workers, teachers, parents and students with curated gift+guides and savings+all+season+long, including exclusive discounts for Office+Depot%26reg%3B+OfficeMax%26reg%3B+Rewards+Program members during a special Rewards member appreciation event happening now through Saturday, Nov. 19.

Find services and solutions to succeed this holiday season with thousands of deals available online at officedepot.com and in Office+Depot+and+OfficeMax+stores nationwide.

