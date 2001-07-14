Owlet%2C+Inc. (“Owlet”) (NYSE: OWLT) today announced that it will participate in the BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 21, 2022. Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the forum on November 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EST. To view the live presentation, please contact BTIG by email at [email protected].

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

