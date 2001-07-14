Chewy%2C+Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading destination for pet parents and partners, is creating holiday magic for pets across the country this year by launching their “Letters to Chewy Claus” program.

Festive holiday cat waiting for a Chewy Claus delivery. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sending holiday lists for coveted gifts has been a tradition largely reserved for humans, with pets taking a back seat in the sleigh. And even if pets could get their paws on pens and paper, they had nowhere to send their holiday lists. Until now. “Letters to Chewy Claus” was created to grant big and small holiday wishes for pets. All pets can share their holiday lists by visiting a special+pet-friendly+website. Chewy Claus will review those submissions, determine who has been naughty or nice, and deliver gifts to thousands of furry, feathery and scaly friends and their pet parents.

“At Chewy, we know pets are a part of the family and we wanted to give them a way to truly participate in the holiday season this year,” said Orlena Yeung, VP of Brand Marketing at Chewy. “Through Chewy Claus, we are hoping to spread joy while recognizing the most important gift that keeps on giving—the love and companionship of our pets.”

Many pets, like their parents, can use a boost this time of year. By embracing the holiday spirit, Chewy Claus hopes to deliver instant smiles, while also creating lasting, large-scale impact. All letters submitted before December 15 will be read and gifts will be delivered to pets before the new year.

Chewy Claus will give extra love and care to some of the most vulnerable pets living in shelters and rescues this holiday season with the help of Greater+Good+Charities. For every letter submitted to Chewy Claus before December 15, Chewy will donate one pound of food to one of their non-profit partners, up to 15,000 pounds. Chewy will also match customer purchases in the form of a product donation up to $1M per week for a potential total of $10M throughout their Season+of+Giving running through January 3, 2023, meaning pets living in shelters and rescues will receive toys, treats, food and other essential items this holiday season.

Shop Chewy’s Holiday Collection

Chewy is the one-stop destination to celebrate the holidays with pets. From festive treats, toys and apparel to advent calendars, Goody Boxes and stocking stuffers, there’s something for every furry, feathery and scaly friend and pet lover on your list.

A glimpse of popular holiday items can be seen on Chewy’s new TV spot, which highlights the many thoughts pets likely have about human behavior around the holidays. Our pets cannot comprehend why we pose for holiday photos or put wacky inflatable items in the front yard, but they certainly are appreciative of delicious treats and fun toys from Chewy. To visit the Holiday Shop and start shopping, click here.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products and services, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 3,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 100,000 products, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

