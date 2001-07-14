Braze (Nasdaq:BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it ranked #344 on the Deloitte+Technology+Fast+500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Braze grew 402% during the evaluated period of 2018 to 2021 based on fiscal year revenue growth.

“We believe our commitment to helping brands build strong and lasting relationships through great customer engagement becomes even more relevant during challenging times,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. “Our sustained growth over the past several years is an indicator that businesses are increasing their investments in customer activation, retention and loyalty – all powered by first-party data. By partnering with Braze, brands are able to listen to their customers better, understand them more deeply, and act on that understanding with contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns that are human and personal.”

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul+Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie+Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005552/en/