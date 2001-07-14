Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, announced it ranked 33 on the Deloitte+Technology+Fast+500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Outset revenue grew 5,000 percent to $103 million between 2018 and 2021.

Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Outset, credits continued adoption of the company’s Tablo® Hemodialysis system in the acute and home markets with the company’s strong revenue growth in 2021. “Dialysis is a huge expense and burden on patients and providers. Tablo represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers,” she said. “We are honored to be recognized for our growth and share this award with all of our employees, partners, patients, physicians and families who are on the journey with us to improve the lives of kidney patients everywhere.”

Outset offers the Tablo Hemodialysis System for kidney patients, a first-of-its-kind enterprise solution, FDA-cleared for use across the entire continuum of care — from hospital to home. A connected and intelligent device, Tablo has two-way communication with the cloud, which allows treatment data to be sent electronically and enables physicians to remotely monitor patients so that they feel connected to their medical team while being comfortable at home.

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul+Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie+Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Outset Medical

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

