Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce the company has been recognized as a valued carrier by Ulta Beauty.

At the Ulta Beauty Transportation Conference in September, Schneider received an award in recognition of one of Ulta Beauty’s core values – “Love what you do, own what you do.” Schneider has been a reliable carrier for Ulta Beauty for over seven years, meeting and exceeding their daily metrics requirements and consistently finding unique routes of improvement to strengthen the supply chain process.

“We are honored to have been selected for this award by Ulta Beauty,” said Schneider Senior Vice President of Transportation Management Ben Schuchart. “Schneider strives to be the premier provider for customers, providing them with agile and timely solutions to further their business goals. In this instance, we were able to work as a trusted and expert resource for Ulta Beauty to reduce their carbon footprint and create a sustainable supply chain for the long term.”

This past year, Ulta Beauty benefited from Schneider’s expertise in transportation sustainability. The carrier completed a network study for Ulta Beauty to convert a part of their supply chain to intermodal operations to better align with their overarching sustainability goals. Moving freight by rail has significant environmental benefits – a container can be shipped 500 miles on the equivalent of a single gallon of fuel. This past quarter, Schneider successfully executed Ulta Beauty’s first intermodal shipments.

Schneider’s focus remains on providing customers with excellent service and their promise of always delivering. To learn more about sustainability at Schneider, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fschneider.com%2Fcompany%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2Fsustainability.

