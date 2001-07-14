Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been named a 2022 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation year over year by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT).

WIT recognized companies for their efforts in the following:

corporate cultures that foster gender diversity;

competitive compensation and benefits;

flexible hours and work requirements; and

professional development and career advancement opportunities.

“We are excited that there’s been a significant uptick in women interested in pursuing a career in trucking,” said Schneider Executive Vice President of Human Resources Angela Fish. “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a leader in increasing accessibility and removing fundamental obstacles that have long deterred women from entering the industry.”

Schneider has created an environment where women feel comfortable and can advance their trucking careers, exemplified by their leadership mentor program in which 47% of participants are women.

KayLeigh McCall, driver and training engineer at Schneider, serves as WIT’s Driver Ambassador. While shipping across the country, McCall encourages more women to join the industry and raises awareness around gender equity.

“I continue to be humbled to serve in this role and encourage all women to consider a career in trucking,” said McCall. “I have been unbelievably fortunate that Schneider facilitates a safe and inclusive culture that empowers women, no matter the age, to discover their passion for driving.”

Schneider will be formally recognized at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo this week in Texas.

To learn more about how Schneider supports women in the industry, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fschneider.com%2Fcompany%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2Fdiversity-equity-inclusion

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply+Chain+Management, Port+Logistics and Logistics+Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider+FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook%2C LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006066/en/