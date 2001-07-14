Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, now in its 28th year, constitutes the most innovative and fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Companies are ranked based on their percentage growth over a five-year period. Weave’s addition to this list comes one year after its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We are incredibly proud to be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List this year,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “It’s been a year since we went public and our team has not slowed down. Being named to this list further confirms the market opportunity we have before us as we deliver top-notch communication and engagement solutions to the small healthcare practices that are the backbone of our communities.”

This is the first year Weave has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. In the past year, Weave has grown the offerings included in its all-in-one platform — adding a Buy Now, Pay Over Time solution, a revamped Online Scheduling tool, and an Insurance Verification product for dental practices. Weave’s revenue growth was recognized through inclusion on the Utah Business Fast 50 list and the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 this year.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

About Deloitte­

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

