LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 22, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (: YSG) American Depository Shares ("ADS"): (a) between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) pursuant or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public offers (the "IPO" or "Offering").

If you suffered a loss on your Yatsen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

In November 2020, Yatsen conducted its IPO, selling 58.75 million ADSs at $10.50 per ADS.

On August 26, 2021, during a second quarter 2021 analyst call, Yatsen disclosed that its cosmetic line, Perfect Diary, had been deteriorating, requiring the Company to “refocus.”

On this news, Yatsen’s stock fell $1.03, or 17.6%, to close at $4.81 per ADS on August 26, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Yatsen released its third quarter 2021 financial results, revealing a significant decrease in gross sales from the Company’s cosmetics brands.

On this news, Yatsen’s stock fell $0.59, or 17.9%, to close at $2.70 per ADS on November 17, 2021.

On March 10, 2022, Yatsen released its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2021, disclosing a decrease of 22.1% in net revenues and 17.2% in gross sales.

On this news, Yatsen’s stock fell $0.49, or 39.5%, to close at $0.75 per ADS on March 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period and in the Offering Documents, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were substantially declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO, and continued to decline throughout 2021, and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yatsen ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 22, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

