MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced seven new MOSFET and diode power modules designed specifically for on-board charger applications. Offered in a variety of circuit configurations, the integrated solutions combine high efficiency fast body diode MOSFETs and SiC, FRED Pt®, and MOAT diode technologies in the compact EMIPAK 1B package featuring patented PressFit pin locking technology.



The Vishay Semiconductors devices released today offer all the circuit configurations required for AC/DC, DC/DC, and DC/AC conversion in on-board charging applications — input / output bridges, full-bridge inverters, and power factor correction (PFC) — across a wide range of power ratings. Compliant with the AQG-324 automotive guideline, the modules can be combined to provide a complete solution for electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, in addition to e-scooters, agricultural equipment, railways, and more.

Based on a matrix approach, the devices’ EMIPAK package can accommodate a range of custom circuit configurations in the same compact 63 mm by 34 mm by 12 mm footprint. This enables higher power density than utilizing discrete solutions while providing the flexibility to use each module in different power stages for industrial and renewable energy applications, including welding, plasma cutting, UPS, solar inverters, and wind turbines.

The devices’ exposed AI 2 O 3 direct bonded copper (DBC) substrate provides improved thermal performance, while their optimized layout helps to minimize stray inductance for better EMI performance. The modules’ PressFit pin locking technology allows for easy PCB mounting and reduces mechanical stress on the substrate, while their baseless structure increases reliability by reducing the number of solder interfaces.

Device Configuration Table:

Part number Circuit configuration VS-ENK025C65S Dual-boost PFC MOSFET and full-bridge MOSFET inverter VS-ENV020F65U Six independent Ultrafast rectifier legs for output rectification VS-ENW30S120T Full-bridge SiC diodes VS-ENY050C60 Full-bridge inverter MOSFET VS-ENV020M120M Six independent diode legs for AC line input rectification VS-ENM040M60P Half-controlled input bridge plus boost PFC leg MOSFET and half-bridge inverter MOSFET VS-ENZ025C60N Double-interleaved bridgeless PFC (four channels) with individual return diodes





Vishay offers a complete lineup of power modules built on silicon technologies, including Si and SiC diodes, thyristors, IGBTs, and MOSFETs, as well as passive components such as capacitors, shunts, and NTC and PTC thermistors. The devices are available in a wide range of topologies — standard solder pin and PressFit connections — with broad power spectrums. Compliant to industry standards, and customizable to meet specific application requirements, the power modules are highly flexible and cost-effective, and they help designers reduce time to market and improve overall system performance.

Samples of the new power modules are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 26 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the ( VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. FRED Pt is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] today introduced seven new MOSFET and diode power modules designed specifically for on-board charger applications. - http://bit.ly/3O7EAie

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96860 (VS-ENK025C65S)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96854 (VS-ENM040M60P)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96880 (VS-ENV020F65U)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96857 (VS-ENV020M120M)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96873 (VS-ENW30S120T)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96716 (VS-ENY050C60)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96879 (VS-ENZ025C60N)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720303714624

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

[email protected]

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

[email protected]