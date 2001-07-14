Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and officials from the Texas Department of Transportation broke ground yesterday on the Interstate 35 (I-35) Capital Express South project in Austin, Texas. Fluor was awarded the project in the second quarter of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006377/en/

Fluor, Texas Department of Transportation and other team members break ground on the I-35 Capital Express South project in Austin yesterday. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is always gratifying to break ground on a new project that will provide relief from traffic congestion and improve mobility and safety,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “This project reinforces Fluor’s commitment to deliver quality infrastructure and supports economic development and commerce in Texas. This is the first in a series of vital infrastructure projects to rebuild the I-35 corridor in response to business and population expansion in Austin, one of the country’s fastest growing regions.”

Interstate 35 through Austin is one of the most traveled interstates in Texas and serves as the backbone of the local, regional and national transportation network. This section of the interstate serves more than 150,000 vehicles per day.

Substantial completion is anticipated in early 2028.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006377/en/