Two decades of growth from startup to America's Energy Greentailer™ serving approximately 50,000 customers in 14 states.

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Resources LLC, a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc., is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a retail energy provider serving more than 50,000 commercial, industrial, and institutional customers in the U.S. Since its founding in 2002, ENGIE Resources has grown into one of the top energy retailers in North America.

Headquartered in Houston, ENGIE Resources offers electricity and natural gas solutions and related energy services in 14 markets: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

In 2018, the company tripled the number of natural gas utility service territories for its operations, through the acquisition of Plymouth Rock Energy. This milestone solidified a market position in New York and enabled the company to expand its natural gas and electricity presence in seven states and by more than 20,000 customers.

Reflecting on 20 years of progress, Sayun Sukduang, chief executive officer at ENGIE Resources, said, "I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the past two decades. I want to thank all those who have accompanied us on our memorable journey becoming America's Energy Greentailer™, including our diverse and dedicated team of talented professionals and energy experts, our loyal customers, and our business partners. As we celebrate this important milestone, I am even more energized by the opportunities to come to build a more sustainable future."

America's Energy Greentailer™

The company's suite of product and service offerings has expanded in response to evolving customer needs. To simplify energy buying for large commercial and industrial customers, ENGIE Resources introduced EasyFlex, an index product providing customers the ability to lock in a fixed price for a percentage of usage.

As part of the ENGIE Group ambition to be net zero by 2045 across all scopes, the company divested its brown power generation assets and considerably developed its renewable product offerings to help customers across the U.S. meet their sustainability commitments. It includes Renewable Energy Certificates, custom structured solutions, Virtual Power Purchase Agreements and portfolioRE, an innovative renewable energy solution for small and mid-size customers.

ENGIE Resources has become America's Energy Greentailer™ serving Fortune 500 customers and bringing the benefits of renewable energy solutions to under-served smaller customers. Over the years, ENGIE Resources helped customers displace 82,621 metric tons of carbon or the equivalent of the emissions from 9,296,825 gallons of gasoline consumed.

Sustainability at its foundation

The confidence and trust of customers and partners has been essential to success. The underpinning of these relationships is the dedication of our employees who are proud to lead the energy transition.

For Sayun Sukduang, "the teams' dedication and expertise have been instrumental in overcoming the many challenges our industry has been facing, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Polar Vortex in 2014, and the winter storm in 2021. Winter storm Uri was the most severe event for the U.S. energy market and I'm proud to report that we met all our financial obligations to ERCOT, our business is solid, and we look forward to the years that lie ahead."

The Celebration

ENGIE Resources will celebrate its anniversary with a series of events. The celebration recognizes a proud past and points to a promising future, told from the perspective of employees from a variety of customer-facing roles.

