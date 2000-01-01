Lockheed Martin Corp ( LMT, Financial) reported earnings for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Oct. 18. The aerospace and defense giant posted $1.78 billion in net income on $16.58 billion in revenue, beating the analyst consensus estimates handily. The market was clearly impressed by Lockheed’s earnings beat, rewarding its stock with its biggest post-earnings jump in more than two years.

While Lockheed’s third quarter was undeniably solid, a closer look at the company reveals a number of things investors should not ignore.

Earnings and guidance in focus

On the surface, there is little bad to say about Lockheed’s third quarter. Net income was up nearly 190% from the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Things look even better on a per-share basis, with earnings per share of $6.87 representing a spike of 204% from the same period last year. Lockheed’s top line performance was somewhat less impressive, however, with revenue growing just 3.5% year over year. Indeed, the company’s $16.58 billion in revenue actually fell short of analysts’ estimates by just over $100 million. As a result, Lockheed’s profit margin actually contracted slightly on a sequential basis, from 10.9% in the second quarter to 10.7% in the third quarter.

It is also important to understand how Lockheed managed to book such a strong third quarter profit despite missing on revenue. Perhaps the biggest driver was buybacks, as aerospace analyst Dhierin Bechai explained on Oct. 19:

“What I found interesting is that bridge from the Q3 2021 adjusted EPS of $6.44 to $6.71 in Q3 2022. 10% of that growth is driven by operational performance and 90% of it is driven by share count reductions. That is not necessarily bad, but EPS growth is apparently driven by the company buying back its shares and not so much by operational volumes, mix and efficiency improving.”

Reducing the number of shares in order to boost per-share earnings is hardly new or strange, but it is important to recognize when it is happening.

Geopolitical tailwinds

Back in September 2021, I wrote an article highlighting Lockheed’s dependence on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program as a key vulnerability. More than a year later, this vulnerability is still an issue. As Bichai observed on Sep. 26, 2022 started quite poorly for the next-generation fighter program:

“The F-35 program started the year in a somewhat disappointing fashion. While the war in Ukraine unleashed just a month earlier, the Pentagon slashed its budget request by 33 F-35 stealth fighters from a previously planned 94, setting the program back by around $5.8 billion, according to my calculations, from the procurement that was initially anticipated.”

While Lockheed’s F-35 contract with the U.S. and Nato carries a projected long-term price of $1.1 trillion, delays and runaway costs have served to dampen buyer confidence in recent years, at least to a degree. However, the situation has improved significantly over the course of the year, as Fitch Ratings reported on Oct. 19:

“In mid-2022 LMT received a contract to deliver an incremental 129 F-35 aircraft for $7.6 billion under lot 15 of the program. The company also reached a handshake agreement with the Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver around 375 between lots 15 and 17, though Fitch believes the final agreement could include up to 450 aircraft. This excludes international orders, which are significant at around 900 and expected to grow over time. LMT will likely trend towards producing around 150 aircraft per year for the foreseeable future.”

The F-35’s prospects have seen further improvement thanks to the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in Europe and Asia. Fears about Russian aggression in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, as well as mounting anxiety over China’s military buildup in Southeast Asia, have convinced a number of fence-sitters to place orders for the F-35. Germany, for example, announced in March that it would buy 35 F-35s, an order that will gross Lockheed approximately $8.4 billion in total. The German deal is a major win for Lockheed, which had previously been frozen out of German plans to update its fighter aircraft complement.

Geopolitical headwinds

While Lockheed’s future remains highly dependent on the success of the F-35, such success has been made considerably more certain thanks to the surge in demand from allied governments. At the same time, however, it is important to recognize that rising geopolitical tensions can cut both ways. Specifically, Lockheed may find itself exposed to enhanced competition from, and retaliation by, rival powers. Zacks Equity Research raised this fear in a Nov. 4 investor note:

“Steady contract flows and subsequent backlog growth bolster its long-term revenue prospects. The budgetary provisions tend to boost its business. Yet, America and Turkey's tiff as a result of the latter accepting Russian products might hurt its component supply from Turkey…Also, an uncertainty revolving around the possible sanction by China on Lockheed might impact the latter.”

Thus far, the tailwinds from heightened demand from allied powers have been more than enough to compensate for any potential issues arising from the likes of Russia and China. In my view, this state of affairs seems likely to persist barring a major escalation of trade conflict between the U.S. and China. Even so, it is a risk investors ought to keep on their radar given the present volatility of the international stage.

My take

In my assessment, Lockheed Martin is looking pretty solid right now overall. Rising geopolitical tensions have served as a powerful tailwind for its most important program, the F-35, and these seem poised to persist for the foreseeable future. At the same time, I think it is important to recognize that Lockheed’s own guidance calls for a fairly flat performance in 2023, followed by another ramp up in 2024. Investors should prepare – and set their expectations – accordingly.

Trade carefully!