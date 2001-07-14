Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 10, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Unisys investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On November 8, 2022, Unisys disclosed that it would not be able to timely file its third quarter 2022 financial results due to an internal investigation regarding “certain disclosure controls and procedures matters, including, but not limited to, the dissemination and communication of information within certain parts of the organization.” The Company stated that it expects that the results of the investigation may determine that there are “one or more material weaknesses” in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Unisys’s stock fell $4.33, or 48%, to close at $7.89 per share on November 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (2) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (3) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unisys securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 10, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

