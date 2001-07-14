Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that Divisional Senior Vice President of Operations, Amiee Hawkins, has been included in 2022 Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of 150 most influential women. The annual Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List recognizes the 100 most influential women in the Americas and 50 additional women internationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005769/en/

Amiee Hawkins, Divisional Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations for Cross Country Healthcare, has been included in the 2022 Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of 150 most influential women. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cross Country is proud to have a long history of incredible female executives like Amiee who are positively impacting our culture, building high-performing teams, and improving our operations," said John Martins, Cross Country Healthcare president and CEO. “We're proud to have Amiee recognized on SIA’s Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List as we deeply value the leadership and innovation she contributes to our organization.”

Amiee Hawkins has made her mark at Cross Country in many ways, notably through the execution of several large-scale implementations that have created a best-in-class approach to preparation, speed, execution, retention, and scalability across the organization. Her leadership in crisis delivery, technology and candidate experience has strengthened Cross Country’s world-class capabilities that keep our promises to our clients and elevates experiences for our professionals through every touchpoint in their career journey.

To learn more about SIA’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing and to see the entire list, visit their website.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing

The 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing debuted today with profiles highlighting each honoree now available online at si100women.staffingindustry.com. The Americas 100 portion of the list is also featured in the November/December edition of Staffing Industry Review. Additionally, honorees will be recognized during SIA’s Executive+Forum+North+America taking place March 6-9, 2023, at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005769/en/