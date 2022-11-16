NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Spectrum Management Group, LLC ("Spectrum" or "Spectrum Wealth Management"), a registered investment adviser headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Spectrum serves a select group of high net worth families and professionals predominantly in the Midwest, but also throughout the United States. In the more than 25 years that Spectrum's co-founders have worked together, they have built a team of professionals with deep expertise in finding solutions to the financial complexities that their clients face. Spectrum offers comprehensive, holistic investment management, tax planning, trust and family office services, which are delivered to clients via the firm's LifeSpectrumTM Planning process.

"Spectrum Wealth Management's focus has always been helping our clients connect their wealth with purpose and provide them with the advice and services to simplify their financial lives," said Bob Phillips, Co-Founder and President of Spectrum. "Partnering with Focus will provide us with the additional resources to enhance our value proposition while not altering the core principles and culture of the business we have built. In our discussions with Focus over the years we have always been impressed by the consistency of their approach and the quality of partner firms they have invested in. When we decided to join with a strategic partner to facilitate the future growth of Spectrum, the transparency of the Focus model and our ability to retain control of our business resonated with us," added Leslie Thompson, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Spectrum Wealth Management.

"Spectrum embodies what we look for in a new partner firm," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "They have fostered deep, trusted relationships with their clients through a holistic service offering as their clients are central to everything that they do. They have an established market presence and a strong reputation, supported by a dynamic leadership group and an accomplished team of professionals. We are confident that our suite of business and client solutions, will help them accelerate their growth and continue building their bench of talent."

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics, and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

Spectrum Wealth Management is an independent, wealth management firm dedicated to providing comprehensive advice and family office services to high-net-worth individuals and families. For more information about Spectrum Management Group, please visit https://www.spectrum-mgmt.com/.

