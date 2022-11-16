SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, announced it has begun talks with Pininfarina, one of Italy's premier luxury car design and production companies.

Elektros is excited to announce it has begun talks with Italian luxury car design firm Pininfarina.

Founded in 1930, Pininfarina S.p.A. is an Italian luxury car design firm headquartered in Cambiano, Italy.

Pininfarina engages in the design, engineering, and sales of spare parts and prototypes in Italy, Germany, China, and the United States through its Design and Engineering segments. The Company provides aerodynamic and aeroacoustics, automotive engineering, bespoke, and wind tunnel services, and primarily serves automotive, vehicle production, transportation.

Their Battista hyper GT is the first in a range of purely electric, zero-emissions, luxury cars solely branded Pininfarina, with top speed of 270 mph and range of 310 mile on single charge. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xRb0cD2b90

Automobili Pininfarina is based in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered, and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina.



The company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world, and is a 100% Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment. https://www.automobili-pininfarina.com/

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. www.elektrosmotors.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosmotors/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726176/Elektros-Initiates-Discussions-with-Italian-Luxury-Car-Design-Firm-Pininfarina



