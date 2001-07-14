Code+Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today held a ribbon-cutting and homecoming celebration. Code is opening a new facility to reshore its product fulfillment, packaging, device configuration and a portion of its research and development and quality assurance testing. It is reshoring these activities and bringing new jobs to West Valley City, Utah from where they previously occurred in Singapore.

"Code Corporation’s new industrial facility is an outgrowth of months of frustration with the global supply chain followed by a tremendous amount of thoughtful planning and careful investment to return to and bring back to the U.S. many business activities we have conducted overseas for years," said Dave Frick, Director of Operations for Code. “This new facility will not only bring new jobs to Utah but will also streamline our own supply chain and the international distribution of our barcode readers, which are vital to the day-to-day operations of healthcare facilities around the world.”

The new facility, which is comprised of more than 11,000 square-feet of revitalized industrial space, is strategically located just 10 minutes from the Salt Lake International Airport. Moreover, Code will leverage Utah’s Inland Port plans and International Trade Zone borders to cut worldwide fulfillment time by 50 percent. Swift fulfillment is crucial for companies and organizations with mission-critical needs abroad, such as Turkey’s Gaziantep University Dental Hospital, and at home, including every major healthcare facility in Utah.

Beyond augmenting Code’s Murray HQ, Boston-area technical center, and EMEA hub in Bodegraven, Netherlands, the West Valley City location will enable greater product customization. The new facility will also generate additional U.S. workforce development with an anticipated expansion of the company’s Utah operations by 14 percent.

Code Corporation

Code Corporation is part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) owned companies. For more than 25 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 150 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and the Netherlands. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

