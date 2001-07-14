Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announces new record date of November 28, 2022 for its previously announced quarterly dividend. The amount of the dividend remains $0.42 per share of Common Stock of the Company, and the payment date remains December 13, 2022.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Legasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.spectrumbrands.com%3C%2Fi%3E. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.

