AMHERST, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader in network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, joins Open-E, a leading developer of innovative data storage software, and Western Digital Corp. ( WDC), an industry-leading provider of storage technologies and solutions in introducing an advanced high-capacity, high-availability HDD storage solution.



The jointly certified solution combines the cost-effectiveness of HDDs, incredible speed of NVMe-based caching devices, and state-of-the-art connectivity hardware and software. The result is a high-performance storage solution for real-world data production environments with an exceptional balance of performance and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Based on Open-E JovianDSS Data Storage Software, an Ultrastar® Data60 JBOD containing Ultrastar DC HC510 10TB 3.5” SAS HDDs connects through ATTO ExpressSAS® GT 12 Gb/s HBAs controllers to two server nodes.

ATTO FastFrame™ 100GbE SmartNICs are used for both the client connection and the replicated write log (based on the super-fast Ultrastar DC SN840 1.6 TB NVMe SSD drives) that provides extra security and performance levels. The ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs used to replicate the write log enable the RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) connection for unparalleled performance.

"Our long-term partnership with Western Digital and ATTO gives us the opportunity to work closely with world-class data storage experts on the solutions that bring a brand-new value for our customers and resellers. And our latest project is a great example of this synergy," said Kristof Franek, CEO at Open-E.

“You couldn’t pull together three better companies to partner on an end-to-end business solution like this,” said Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology. “Each of us put our specialties on the table and the result is an amazing solution that stands out in the market.”

“Once again I’m impressed by the ease of installation and smooth interaction of the three key storage technology elements making up this solution: Software-defined storage intelligence by Open-E, dependable network and SAS connectivity by ATTO and the high-density Ultrastar® storage platform made by Western Digital,” said Manfred Berger, Senior Business Development Manager at Western Digital.

The complete Solution Brief is available at https://www.atto.com/solutions/solution/HA-Ethernet-Storage.

For all ATTO/Open-E solutions, visit https://www.atto.com/solutions/partner/open-e.

For all ATTO/Western Digital solutions, visit https://www.atto.com/solutions/partner/western-digital.

For more Ethernet and SAS storage connectivity products, solutions and use cases, and to browse the entire ATTO Technology family of connectivity solutions, visit: www.atto.com .

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

About ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

About Open-E

Open-E is a well-established developer of IP-based storage management software. Its flagship product Open-E JovianDSS is a robust, award-winning storage application that offers excellent compatibility with industry standards and is the easiest to use and manage. Additionally, it is of the most stable solutions on the market and an undisputed price performance leader.

Open-E accounts for over 38,000 installations worldwide and has received numerous industry awards and recognition, also with its products Open-E DSS V7 and the free Open-E DSS V7 SOHO. Thanks to its reputation, experience, and business reliability, Open-E has become the technology partner of choice for industry-leading IT companies.

For further information about Open-E, its products, and partners, visit: http://www.open-e.com/

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

