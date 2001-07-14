The holiday season is upon us. With a drop in temperatures, shorter days and longer nights, guests staying over, and appliances operating on overdrive the Thanksgiving holiday can lead to an increase in energy use.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) understands customers are facing rising costs for a variety of products and services and we are here to help with tips and tools that can lower winter energy use and manage monthly bills.

Here are five simple ways to save energy this Thanksgiving:

Set the thermostat lower. Save up to 15% on energy bills by setting the thermostat to 68 degrees (health permitting) when home. When you're away from home, either turn the thermostat down to 65 degrees or turn off entirely.

Reverse ceiling fan. Not just a hot weather tool, you can make sure the fan is spinning clockwise to circulate warm air throughout the living space.

Lower the water heater temperature. Save on heating costs by setting the water heater to 120 degrees or lower. Take shorter showers for additional savings.

Cover windows. Close curtains, shades, and blinds at night to prevent warm air from escaping.

Close curtains, shades, and blinds at night to prevent warm air from escaping. Use a dimmer light switch and turn off the lights in unused rooms.

For personalized ways to save, customers can answer a few simple questions abut their household energy use to get recommendations as part of PG&E’s free Home+Energy+Checkup. Customers will receive an estimate of what’s using energy in their home and a list of personalized, suggested improvements to help reduce costs.

Customers also can reduce seasonal spikes in energy bills by exploring assistance programs. Enroll in free programs including Budget+Billing+to spread energy costs evenly throughout the year and Bill+Forecast+Alerts+to receive notifications when the a monthly bill is expected to exceed an amount set by the customer.

Some customers may be eligible for income-qualified programs including the California+Alternative+Rates+for+Energy+(CARE) program offering a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and electricity and the Family+Electric+Rate+Assistance+(FERA) program offering a monthly discount of 18% on electricity only. Qualifying customers may also be eligible for the Energy+Saving+Assistance+Program+offering free improvements to make the home more efficient, safe, and comfortable.

For more easy tips for cold weather savings, visit www.pge.com%2Fwinter.

