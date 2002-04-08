STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today reaffirmed that the safety and security of the holdings underlying Grayscale’s digital asset products are unaffected by recent market events and continue to operate business as usual.*



Genesis Global Capital, LLC – a subsidiary of Genesis Global Trading, Inc., Grayscale's affiliate – today announced that it is temporarily suspending redemptions and new loan originations. Genesis Global Capital is not a counterparty or service provider for any Grayscale digital asset product, and as such, its recent announcement will not impact any Grayscale digital asset products’ operations.

Grayscale and Grayscale's digital asset products are prohibited from encumbering the digital assets underlying its products pursuant to the terms of the trust agreement or limited liability company agreement governing each digital asset product, and the custodian for the assets, Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC, is prohibited from engaging in such activity, as outlined in the products’ corresponding custody agreements.

Grayscale’s digital asset products continue to trade and, where applicable, produce SEC and OTC Markets reports and audited financial statements. Reports with additional information about Grayscale’s digital asset products, custody of assets, and service providers are publicly available at https://grayscale.com/sec and https://grayscale.com/otc-documents/ .

“Grayscale’s digital asset products are designed to provide investors with secure, transparent access to the crypto ecosystem,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “While this is a difficult time for many, the Grayscale team remains unwaveringly confident in the future of the crypto industry. Our team has been and will continue to advocate for greater regulatory clarity for our investors, and we hope to see positive momentum in that regard in the months ahead.”

*Grayscale’s digital assets products include Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC), Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust (BAT), Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH), Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK), Grayscale Decentraland Trust (MANA), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH), Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC), Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL), Grayscale Horizen Trust (ZEN), Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC), Grayscale Livepeer Trust (LPT), Grayscale Solana Trust (SOL), Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM), Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC), Grayscale Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund LLC, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC, and Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund LLC.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, compliant, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Media Contact