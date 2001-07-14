PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced over the last two months, multiple school systems across North America and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have selected the company’s K-12 software solutions for its administrative, classroom, and productivity initiatives. The school systems range from new and existing PowerSchool customers across the U.S., a school system in Canada, and an education system in the UAE. These systems chose PowerSchool to broaden their technology capabilities and support their day-to-day and core responsibilities.

The specific PowerSchool products and solutions, and the school systems expanding their digital transformation investments include:

Aldar Education (UAE) selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Performance+Matters, PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Schoology+Learning, and PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Special+Programs

Greater St. Albert Roman Catholic Schools (Canada) selected PowerSchool+Unified+Administration+Atrieve

The Abraham Lincoln School selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Student+Information+System (SIS)

Andalusia City Schools selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Performance+Matters

Caldwell County School District selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment

Cascade School District selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Behavior+Support

Clinton City School District selected PowerSchool+Unified+Insights%26trade%3B

Crestview Preparatory School selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Curriculum+and+Instruction

Diocese of Altoona Johnstown Schools selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment+Express

Ever Increasing World Training Center selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Schoology+Learning

Forest Hills High School selected Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Naviance+CCLR

Gilbert L. Sena Charter High School selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Special+Programs

Harding Charter Prep High School selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment+Express and PowerSchool+Ecollect+Forms

Hudsonville Public School selected PowerSchool+Ecollect+Forms

Indian Community School of Milwaukee selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Attendance+Intervention+Suite and PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Communication

La Academia De Esperanza selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Behavior+Support

Lawrence Public Schools selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Student+Information+System (SIS) and PowerSchool+Ecollect+Forms

Manheim Township selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Performance+Matters

Mingus Springs Charter School selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment+Express

New Castle Community Schools selected PowerSchool+Unified+Talent%26trade%3B+Employee+Records

New Hope Elementary School District selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Student+Information+System (SIS)

Orange County Superintendent of Schools selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Communication

Orion International Academy selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment+Express and PowerSchool+Ecollect+Forms

Randolph Eastern School Corporation selected PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment+Express and PowerSchool+Ecollect+Forms

Salamanca City School District selected PowerSchool+Unified+Insights%26trade%3B​ and PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Behavior+Support

San Jacinto Unified School District selected Unified+Talent%26trade%3B+Applicant+Tracking

Southwest Aeronautics Math and Science Academy selected PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Special+Programs

Rise University Preparatory selected Unified+Classroom%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Naviance+CCLR

Among all these school systems’ latest PowerSchool integrations, each will soon benefit from the data-backed insights and overall operational efficiencies provided by pairing PowerSchool’s cloud-based portfolio with their own internal operations. Further, each of these institutions’ latest PowerSchool investment represents their ongoing commitment to digitizing and simplifying key processes for their students and staff.

To learn more about PowerSchool and its full suite of education technology solutions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2F.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

