Penguin+Solutions%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, an SGH%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E brand (Nasdaq: SGH) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, announced today that its Penguin Computing group has acquired all software and intellectual property assets of Colorado Code Craft and welcomed Colorado Code Craft employees to the Penguin Computing team. The company specializes in secure remote work and collaboration software solutions for high-performance and high-fidelity remote visualization, including remote 3D visualization for applications running in the cloud and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) for technical computing.

Penguin and Colorado Code Craft have been working together since 2014, when they collaborated to deliver Penguin’s Scyld Cloud Workstation™ VDI platform as a remote visualization technology with the Penguin on Demand (POD) HPC cloud. The companies have continued the partnership since that time, expanding the product to include numerous follow-on software releases and capabilities. Recent enhancements include the addition of 60fps (frames per second) video refresh support and support for 4K video fidelity for demanding high-resolution workloads -- all delivered through a standard browser.

“The data volumes and compute-intensive use cases for HPC and AI increasingly lead to situations where data scientists and researchers are operating from locations far from the data center or cloud,” said Thierry Pellegrino, president of Penguin Solutions. “With the acquisition of Colorado Code Craft’s high-performance, browser-based remote display capabilities, we’re able to provide our customers with a secure way to deliver remote desktops and application streaming from any cloud or data center to any device, regardless of the network conditions. This agentless solution accelerates users’ work processes by enabling rapid access to in-place data on the HPC/AI cluster and operates without the need for application or user workstation modifications.”

Penguin’s Scyld Cloud Workstation software is based on Colorado Code Craft technology and continues to play a key role in Penguin on Demand (POD) offerings. The current user base is comprised of data scientists, researchers, and engineers across diverse markets such as: energy, engineering, infrastructure, manufacturing, monitoring and evaluation, oil & gas, and research.

In addition, the software is also integrated with Penguin’s new Scyld Cloud Central™ platform – and will also be available for use on the Google Cloud Platform, POD, and by Penguin customers leveraging dedicated HPC/AI cluster environments within their data center or co-location facilities.

“After a decade of developing remote visualization platforms and expanding innovative solutions for customers, we are very excited to become a part of Penguin Solutions,” said Thomas Ruge, founder of Colorado Code Craft. “Together we will expand our customer base with both enterprise customers and technology partners into industries such as media/entertainment and distributed design/engineering that rely on the seamless remote application experience that we can provide.”

The definitive agreement was signed on November 7, 2022 and the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

