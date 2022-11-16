Balyasny Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2777 stocks valued at a total of $32.07Bil. The top holdings were SPY(2.00%), ZEN(0.93%), and ETN(0.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought 537,490 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 1,796,887. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.925 per share and a market cap of $374.91Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought 1,998,974 shares of NYSE:ZEN for a total holding of 3,938,412. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.89.

On 11/16/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.29 per share and a market cap of $9.48Bil. The stock has returned -26.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 4,425,866 shares in NYSE:EQNR, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.08 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Equinor ASA traded for a price of $34.995 per share and a market cap of $107.70Bil. The stock has returned 32.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinor ASA has a price-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 1,812,008 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.21.

On 11/16/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $79.9401 per share and a market cap of $215.50Bil. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought 667,051 shares of NYSE:UNP for a total holding of 1,235,179. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 11/16/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $211.44 per share and a market cap of $129.67Bil. The stock has returned -10.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-book ratio of 11.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

