Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $189.00Mil. The top holdings were IAC(14.95%), APO(10.68%), and UBER(9.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,832 shares of NAS:GEG for a total holding of 3,551,790. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.

On 11/16/2022, Great Elm Group Inc traded for a price of $2.03 per share and a market cap of $60.94Mil. The stock has returned 7.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Great Elm Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -140.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. bought 231,052 shares of NAS:IAC for a total holding of 508,925. The trade had a 6.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.62.

On 11/16/2022, IAC Inc traded for a price of $49.14 per share and a market cap of $4.35Bil. The stock has returned -64.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:NWS by 684,551 shares. The trade had a 6.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.05.

On 11/16/2022, News Corp traded for a price of $18.15 per share and a market cap of $10.34Bil. The stock has returned -22.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, News Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:DRVN by 269,957 shares. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.79.

On 11/16/2022, Driven Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $31.205 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Driven Brands Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 207.13, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The guru established a new position worth 295,000 shares in NYSE:BXSL, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.85 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $24 per share and a market cap of $3.85Bil. The stock has returned -17.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 10.49.

