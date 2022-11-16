Carlson Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11 BRIDGE SQ NORTHFIELD, MN 55057

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $1.18Bil. The top holdings were DSTL(18.25%), VCSH(14.76%), and COWZ(5.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carlson Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 724,307 shares of ARCA:DSTL for a total holding of 5,811,126. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.78.

On 11/16/2022, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF traded for a price of $41.5199 per share and a market cap of $854.08Mil. The stock has returned -6.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 915,915 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 984,845. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $32.3924 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 814,686 shares of BATS:DIHP for a total holding of 2,352,721. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.41.

On 11/16/2022, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $22.2 per share and a market cap of $598.32Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 168,625 shares of ARCA:AVEM for a total holding of 228,880. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.9.

On 11/16/2022, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $50.28 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned -21.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

During the quarter, Carlson Capital Management bought 332,211 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 841,782. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.95.

On 11/16/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $22.449 per share and a market cap of $892.23Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

