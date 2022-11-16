Fund Evaluation Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $828.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(46.88%), SCHG(20.98%), and SCHO(7.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fund Evaluation Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC bought 186,228 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 1,081,828. The trade had a 8.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.585 per share and a market cap of $300.30Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 803,372 shares. The trade had a 5.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 11/16/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.2965 per share and a market cap of $10.03Bil. The stock has returned -4.35% over the past year.

During the quarter, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC bought 713,015 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 3,111,202. The trade had a 4.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 11/16/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.2463 per share and a market cap of $14.11Bil. The stock has returned -28.03% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a price-book ratio of 6.50.

During the quarter, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC bought 403,010 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 612,661. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.0815 per share and a market cap of $45.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.56% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 104,998 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.1435 per share and a market cap of $39.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.99% over the past year.

