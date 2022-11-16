MENLO ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(15.31%), GLD(5.86%), and AAPL(5.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MENLO ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 439,125 shares in ARCA:PSQ, giving the stock a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.34 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $13.762 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned 26.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 143,525-share investment in BATS:IGE. Previously, the stock had a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.81 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $42.97 per share and a market cap of $943.80Mil. The stock has returned 35.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

The guru established a new position worth 512,585 shares in NYSE:SWN, giving the stock a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.92 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Southwestern Energy Co traded for a price of $6.785 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned 28.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwestern Energy Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MENLO ADVISORS LLC bought 25,003 shares of NYSE:ABT for a total holding of 54,797. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 11/16/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $103.67 per share and a market cap of $180.62Bil. The stock has returned -19.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 111,053-share investment in BATS:IVAL. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.47 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF traded for a price of $23.73 per share and a market cap of $127.33Mil. The stock has returned -9.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a price-book ratio of 0.97.

