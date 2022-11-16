TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

750 MENLO AVENUE MENLO PARK, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $154.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(10.67%), AAPL(6.39%), and MSFT(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 28,035 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01.

On 11/16/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $95.89 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 4,750 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.925 per share and a market cap of $374.91Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SHW by 6,790 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.9.

On 11/16/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $241.14 per share and a market cap of $62.13Bil. The stock has returned -28.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-book ratio of 23.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,374 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.445 per share and a market cap of $1,804.06Bil. The stock has returned -27.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,750-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.8014 per share and a market cap of $160.70Bil. The stock has returned -27.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a price-book ratio of 5.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.