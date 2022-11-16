RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

30 COLEMAN STREET LONDON, X0 EC2R 5AL

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were C(11.90%), DIS(7.63%), and OC(7.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP bought 1,863,528 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 2,183,604. The trade had a 10.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.4.

On 11/16/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $48.425 per share and a market cap of $93.47Bil. The stock has returned -25.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-book ratio of 0.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP bought 981,250 shares of NYSE:OC for a total holding of 1,102,854. The trade had a 6.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.04.

On 11/16/2022, Owens-Corning Inc traded for a price of $90.84 per share and a market cap of $8.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owens-Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP bought 34,088 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 39,564. The trade had a 6.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 11/16/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2018.9 per share and a market cap of $77.85Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-book ratio of 21.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP bought 3,226,842 shares of NAS:BKR for a total holding of 3,567,981. The trade had a 6.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.04.

On 11/16/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $30.3075 per share and a market cap of $30.26Bil. The stock has returned 22.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP bought 462,470 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 580,681. The trade had a 6.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/16/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $94.08 per share and a market cap of $167.81Bil. The stock has returned -40.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.