Blue Edge Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6641 W. BROAD STREET RICHMOND, VA 23230

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $389.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(10.51%), VUG(8.78%), and MGV(5.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Edge Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blue Edge Capital, LLC bought 54,343 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 85,140. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.88.

On 11/16/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.005 per share and a market cap of $22.11Bil. The stock has returned -13.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blue Edge Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TFLO by 70,981 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.1.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.475 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned 1.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blue Edge Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VSS by 26,331 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.83.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $104.27 per share and a market cap of $7.46Bil. The stock has returned -23.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

Blue Edge Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GNR by 38,651 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.66.

On 11/16/2022, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $58.8 per share and a market cap of $3.53Bil. The stock has returned 12.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a price-book ratio of 733.08.

Blue Edge Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VGK by 37,055 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $55.02 per share and a market cap of $14.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.