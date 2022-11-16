NFC Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $369.00Mil. The top holdings were LFG(13.06%), MTG(8.96%), and DAR(8.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NFC Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,951,295 shares in NAS:WEST, giving the stock a 5.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.61 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Westrock Coffee Co traded for a price of $13.2525 per share and a market cap of $967.70Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westrock Coffee Co has a price-book ratio of 10.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 85.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

NFC Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 58,771 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.38.

On 11/16/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $89.5 per share and a market cap of $13.22Bil. The stock has returned -47.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 15.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 14,501 shares in NAS:CHTR, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $427.79 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $387.7888 per share and a market cap of $60.12Bil. The stock has returned -43.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 6.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NFC Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VRSN by 5,928 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.99.

On 11/16/2022, VeriSign Inc traded for a price of $196.8 per share and a market cap of $20.82Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VeriSign Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.11 and a price-sales ratio of 15.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 59,500-share investment in NYSE:ADX. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.11 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc traded for a price of $15.965 per share and a market cap of $1.88Bil. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

