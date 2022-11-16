HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

110 JAMES STREET - SUITE 111 EDMONDS, WA 98020

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $160.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.15%), COST(6.17%), and AAPL(5.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,251 shares in NAS:PSCT, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.6 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf traded for a price of $125.9 per share and a market cap of $309.71Mil. The stock has returned -18.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

The guru established a new position worth 22,036 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.51 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $94.53 per share and a market cap of $138.98Bil. The stock has returned 8.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 34,690 shares in ARCA:SCHY, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.96 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.575 per share and a market cap of $508.73Mil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

The guru established a new position worth 31,000 shares in ARCA:SIVR, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.49 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF traded for a price of $20.61 per share and a market cap of $997.04Mil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,005 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 20,867. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/16/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $524.73 per share and a market cap of $232.86Bil. The stock has returned 0.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-book ratio of 11.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.