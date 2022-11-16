Pier Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 SUMMER STREET STAMFORD, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $582.00Mil. The top holdings were IPAR(2.23%), FCN(2.00%), and FN(1.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pier Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 245,565 shares in NYSE:DOCS, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.64 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Doximity Inc traded for a price of $32.3 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned -51.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Doximity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-book ratio of 7.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.59 and a price-sales ratio of 17.27.

The guru sold out of their 285,292-share investment in NYSE:PD. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.81 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, PagerDuty Inc traded for a price of $23.67 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned -43.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagerDuty Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 172,451 shares in NAS:HALO, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.2 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $53.11 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned 38.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-book ratio of 73.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.35 and a price-sales ratio of 12.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Pier Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WNS by 91,220 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.07.

On 11/16/2022, WNS (Holdings) Ltd traded for a price of $82.855 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WNS (Holdings) Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 721,036-share investment in NAS:MGNI. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.05 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Magnite Inc traded for a price of $11.135 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned -49.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magnite Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.