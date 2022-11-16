Blume Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1708 SHATTUCK AVENUE BERKELEY, CA 94709

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $266.00Mil. The top holdings were VUSB(5.48%), XLE(4.96%), and AAPL(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blume Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blume Capital Management, Inc. bought 256,279 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 297,479. The trade had a 4.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.9.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.9333 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 587,125 shares in BATS:DFIC, giving the stock a 4.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.46 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $22.18 per share and a market cap of $1.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

During the quarter, Blume Capital Management, Inc. bought 149,887 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 150,887. The trade had a 3.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.86 per share and a market cap of $16.90Bil. The stock has returned -4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 100,428 shares. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.1435 per share and a market cap of $39.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 52,550 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.28 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.735 per share and a market cap of $4.16Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.