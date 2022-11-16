Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3-4-7 Toranomon Tokyo, M0 105-0001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 589 stocks valued at a total of $1.71Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.97%), MSFT(2.72%), and PLD(1.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 52,294 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 139,617. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 11/16/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $144.61 per share and a market cap of $130.66Bil. The stock has returned 27.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 105.49, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 60,171 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 223,851. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/16/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $112.68 per share and a market cap of $464.01Bil. The stock has returned 78.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 75,380 shares of NYSE:CAH for a total holding of 171,052. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.39.

On 11/16/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $75.275 per share and a market cap of $19.73Bil. The stock has returned 54.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -101.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 33,401 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 102,453. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 11/16/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $184.92 per share and a market cap of $357.32Bil. The stock has returned 62.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 52,265 shares of NYSE:ED for a total holding of 147,661. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48.

On 11/16/2022, Consolidated Edison Inc traded for a price of $91.37 per share and a market cap of $32.45Bil. The stock has returned 22.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Edison Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.