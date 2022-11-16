Ratan Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $42.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(20.17%), JBI(18.40%), and MIR(14.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ratan Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 89,281-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 21.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.8014 per share and a market cap of $160.70Bil. The stock has returned -27.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a price-book ratio of 5.75.

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 20,238 shares. The trade had a 8.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.27.

On 11/16/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $410.33 per share and a market cap of $83.01Bil. The stock has returned -40.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 415.07, a price-book ratio of 18.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 115.33 and a price-sales ratio of 12.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:FOUR by 223,851 shares. The trade had a 6.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.01.

On 11/16/2022, Shift4 Payments Inc traded for a price of $49.345 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -31.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shift4 Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 110.98, a price-book ratio of 9.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 56,500 shares. The trade had a 5.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.27 per share and a market cap of $990.45Bil. The stock has returned -45.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-book ratio of 7.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:NVEI by 155,000 shares. The trade had a 4.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.63.

On 11/16/2022, Nuvei Corp traded for a price of $32.22 per share and a market cap of $4.54Bil. The stock has returned -71.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuvei Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

