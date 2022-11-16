CHILTON INVESTMENT CO INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $3.21Bil. The top holdings were SHW(7.92%), MSFT(7.60%), and CP(6.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHILTON INVESTMENT CO INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:FND by 791,818 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.27.

On 11/16/2022, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.66 per share and a market cap of $8.30Bil. The stock has returned -43.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 129,184 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.77.

On 11/16/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $354.07 per share and a market cap of $115.31Bil. The stock has returned -24.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CHILTON INVESTMENT CO INC. bought 411,606 shares of NAS:MNST for a total holding of 589,793. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.15.

On 11/16/2022, Monster Beverage Corp traded for a price of $98.96 per share and a market cap of $51.63Bil. The stock has returned 7.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-book ratio of 7.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO INC. reduced their investment in NAS:TSCO by 203,459 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.66.

On 11/16/2022, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $219.21 per share and a market cap of $24.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-book ratio of 12.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CHILTON INVESTMENT CO INC. bought 109,260 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 217,638. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.1 per share and a market cap of $679.91Bil. The stock has returned 8.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

