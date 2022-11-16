CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 905 stocks valued at a total of $37.12Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.82%), AAPL(4.39%), and AMZN(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 100,625 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 11/16/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2018.9 per share and a market cap of $77.85Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-book ratio of 21.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SWK by 1,447,517 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.2.

On 11/16/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $81.63 per share and a market cap of $12.01Bil. The stock has returned -56.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 387,369 shares of NYSE:SYK for a total holding of 1,333,404. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.35.

On 11/16/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $221.11 per share and a market cap of $83.79Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 321,103 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.69.

On 11/16/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $256.72 per share and a market cap of $58.05Bil. The stock has returned 12.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-book ratio of 9.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EOG by 677,206 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 11/16/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $144.26 per share and a market cap of $84.66Bil. The stock has returned 60.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

