Sylebra Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $2.02Bil. The top holdings were ESTC(16.52%), PI(13.46%), and PCT(11.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sylebra Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 35,848 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1878.43 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2018.9 per share and a market cap of $77.85Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-book ratio of 21.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 569,912 shares of NYSE:ZEN for a total holding of 1,326,814. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.89.

On 11/16/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.29 per share and a market cap of $9.48Bil. The stock has returned -26.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 914,513 shares in NYSE:EDU, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.84 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $26.35 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned 22.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:PDD by 168,838 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 11/16/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $67.89 per share and a market cap of $85.50Bil. The stock has returned -28.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 153,491 shares of NYSE:ESTC for a total holding of 4,650,326. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.54.

On 11/16/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $62.69 per share and a market cap of $5.96Bil. The stock has returned -66.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 15.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.45 and a price-sales ratio of 6.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

