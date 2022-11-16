Maple Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $793.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.89%), MSFT(7.36%), and GOOG(5.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maple Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Maple Capital Management, Inc. bought 75,721 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 80,755. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 11/16/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $184.92 per share and a market cap of $358.09Bil. The stock has returned 62.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Maple Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 77,429 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 11/16/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $129.1 per share and a market cap of $71.21Bil. The stock has returned -26.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Maple Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 93,562 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 11/16/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $82.109 per share and a market cap of $109.18Bil. The stock has returned -28.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Maple Capital Management, Inc. bought 15,193 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 16,907. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 11/16/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $468.01 per share and a market cap of $122.66Bil. The stock has returned 40.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-book ratio of 10.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Maple Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 20,059 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 11/16/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $351.67 per share and a market cap of $334.72Bil. The stock has returned 38.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-book ratio of 33.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

