Empirical Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $97.00Mil. The top holdings were WMT(13.32%), MRTN(11.64%), and ROKU(10.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empirical Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 15,500-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 7.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $520.14 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $524.54 per share and a market cap of $232.86Bil. The stock has returned 0.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-book ratio of 11.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Empirical Capital Management, LLC bought 106,469 shares of NAS:ROKU for a total holding of 174,169. The trade had a 6.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.12.

On 11/16/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $56.805 per share and a market cap of $7.90Bil. The stock has returned -79.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 93,400 shares. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.71.

On 11/16/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JWN by 137,550 shares. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.88.

On 11/16/2022, Nordstrom Inc traded for a price of $19.82 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -39.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nordstrom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Empirical Capital Management, LLC bought 34,000 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 68,000. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 11/16/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $78.6455 per share and a market cap of $90.61Bil. The stock has returned 13.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-book ratio of 16.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

