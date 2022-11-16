Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $432.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(7.56%), SPY(5.82%), and XLK(5.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought 61,912 shares of NAS:MCHI for a total holding of 229,762. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.36.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $44.52 per share and a market cap of $6.37Bil. The stock has returned -36.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:TAN by 26,096 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.69.

On 11/16/2022, Invesco Solar ETF traded for a price of $81.85 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Solar ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

The guru established a new position worth 801,843 shares in NAS:GMDA, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.28 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Gamida Cell Ltd traded for a price of $1.8299 per share and a market cap of $136.49Mil. The stock has returned -44.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gamida Cell Ltd has a price-book ratio of 14.12 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.85.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 9,125 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $160.8846 per share and a market cap of $400.59Bil. The stock has returned -46.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-book ratio of 16.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.70 and a price-sales ratio of 13.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought 31,852 shares of NAS:INMD for a total holding of 106,260. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.02.

On 11/16/2022, InMode Ltd traded for a price of $37.17 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned -60.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, InMode Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-book ratio of 6.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 7.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

