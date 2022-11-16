Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $1.21Bil. The top holdings were QQQ(9.34%), SPY(6.00%), and VOO(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 49,223 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.66 per share and a market cap of $272.82Bil. The stock has returned -14.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

The guru established a new position worth 61,469 shares in BATS:IGV, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.17 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $268.73 per share and a market cap of $4.85Bil. The stock has returned -39.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a price-book ratio of 5.75.

During the quarter, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought 162,094 shares of NAS:MCHI for a total holding of 534,172. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.36.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $44.52 per share and a market cap of $6.37Bil. The stock has returned -36.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:TAN by 72,833 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.69.

On 11/16/2022, Invesco Solar ETF traded for a price of $81.85 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Solar ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

The guru established a new position worth 2,211,981 shares in NAS:GMDA, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.28 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Gamida Cell Ltd traded for a price of $1.8299 per share and a market cap of $136.49Mil. The stock has returned -44.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gamida Cell Ltd has a price-book ratio of 14.12 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.85.

