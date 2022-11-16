Baird Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1693 stocks valued at a total of $33.94Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.20%), MSFT(3.68%), and JNJ(2.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baird Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 1,729,468 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.285 per share and a market cap of $37.82Bil. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 1,166,469 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.47.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.415 per share and a market cap of $79.11Bil. The stock has returned -12.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Baird Financial Group, Inc. bought 1,623,900 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 1,778,297. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.86 per share and a market cap of $16.90Bil. The stock has returned -4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Baird Financial Group, Inc. bought 1,095,836 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 1,353,852. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.48.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.935 per share and a market cap of $38.93Bil. The stock has returned -13.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 1,818,939 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.93.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.445 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned -6.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

